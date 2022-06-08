Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Dierks Bentley Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Can’t find your pony? It could be in Decatur

The Decatur Police Department is searching for the owner of a pony that was found in Decatur Tuesday night.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department announced that it is seeking help from the public in finding the owner of a pony that was found Tuesday night.

Decatur Police discovered the pony in the 2300 block of State Ave. SW around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday night.

If you are missing your pony call Decatur Police.
If you are missing your pony call Decatur Police.(Decatur Police Department)

Anyone who is able to identify the pony is asked to call Decatur Police at 256-341-4660.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
Remembering Hunter McCrary: 16-year-old North Jackson High School student dies in accident
Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested multiple individuals on June 5 after an...
Decatur PD arrest multiple people after Point Mallard Park incident
Martella Tyler
Loved ones remember Martella Tyler, a victim of an apparent murder-suicide
Murder-suicide investigation continues in Huntsville
Court documents may shed light on murder-suicide investigation
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices

Latest News

The Decatur Police Department is searching for the owner of a pony that was found in Decatur...
Missing pony
Five arrested in disturbance call
Five arrested in disturbance call
SBC survivors give recommendations
Sex abuse survivors give recommendations to Southern Baptist Convention
Florence City Schools to start Summer Feeding Program