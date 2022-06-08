Can’t find your pony? It could be in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department announced that it is seeking help from the public in finding the owner of a pony that was found Tuesday night.

Decatur Police discovered the pony in the 2300 block of State Ave. SW around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday night.

If you are missing your pony call Decatur Police. (Decatur Police Department)

Anyone who is able to identify the pony is asked to call Decatur Police at 256-341-4660.

