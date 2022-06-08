The Brewers Co-op: All your favorite local beers are now in one spot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Here at TVL, we love showing you some of the best spots to grab a drink or a bite to eat!

The Brewers Co-op is the newest spot at Huntsville’s Stovehouse. The Co-op offers beer, wine and some classic bar food, but they’ve kicked it up a notch.

The gastro-pub style brewery came together by 5 founding breweries in Alabama as a way to work together to bring better beer to everyone. While you can sip on beer from local breweries like Good People, Avondale, Straight To Ale and more you can choose the perfect drink from their selection of 40 beers on tap!

If you’re heading in to dine, the menu is scattered with familiar favorites like Fried Green Tomatoes, Burgers, Street Tacos and Salmon. You can also give your tastebuds a little southern touch with items like the Pork Belly Bites and Cornbread Salad.

You can check it out The Brewers Co-op yourself at Stovehouse at 3414 Governors Drive SW or make a stop at their Guntersville location!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.