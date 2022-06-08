Deals
Arts Huntsville seeks local artist for City Hall art

Arts Huntsville
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Arts Huntsville is looking for local artists to create public artwork inside of the new Huntsville City Hall.

Art from local artists will be on display at four locations within the new city hall. The security entry area on floor one, a pre-function area and corridor on the sixth floor and a conference room on the seventh floor will all feature artwork.

The budgets for the artwork that will be featured at the four locations will range from $30,000 to $60,000.

In the first selection phase, 14 semi-finalist artists or teams will receive $1,500 to create and present a design proposal. Of those 14 semi-finalists, four will be selected in December 2022.

All Huntsville City Hall public art awards will be announced in early 2023.

The deadline for initial submissions will be July 24. Arts Huntsville says that a video orientation for interested artists will be released the week of June 13 on arts Huntsville’s Youtube channel.

Click here to apply or learn more information.

The new Huntsville City Hall is slated to be completed in 2024.

