Alliagor spotted walking by apartment complex in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - An unexpected resident made an appearance at a Madison apartment complex.

An alligator joined many Colonial Grand at Edgewater Apartment residents on their daily walk along the lake.

“People come to fish here and everybody enjoys it but now people get scared,” said seven-year resident Wanda Ringelstein. “But, some people come just to see if they can see it.”

Ringelstein takes her two-year-old grandson, Beckett, on walks around the lakes several times a week. They usually try to spot Beckett’s favorite animal, Harold the Heron, but now they’re trying to find the alligator as well.

“We just want to look at it and go on our way that’s it, said Ringelstein. “Take a picture, (...) Beckett’s going to blow his horn and scare him away anyway.”

Ringelstein says she’s used to the alligators.

“Mostly they stay at the dam as long as you don’t bother them they won’t bother you,” said Ringelstein. “But you don’t want to approach them. You want to stay clear far away from them.”

Marianne Hudson with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Resources agrees and recommends keeping a safe distance from an alligator.

“It’s very important for anyone who is in a waterway, where alligators are known to be, to be very aware of their surroundings and be careful how they’re basically managing their own activities,” said Hudson. “Making sure they’re not doing anything to encourage the alligator to come to it, not teasing it, not messing around with it and certainly not feeding it.”

Hudson says it’s illegal to feed alligators because they become more comfortable with people. She says that makes them a lot more dangerous.

“An alligator that is not afraid of humans can be a very dangerous animal. So, just like all wild animals, they should be left alone and not fed and certainly not approached. If someone sees an alligator don’t be surprised, (...) they can be found throughout the state of Alabama.”

Hudson says she recommends putting up signs where alligators have been found. Leaders with the Colonial Grand at Edgewater Apartment complex have not responded to a request for comment.

