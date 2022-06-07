Widespread heavy rainfall & strong storms today

Isolated pockets of moderate rainfall and some thunder will start off this Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 70s and very high humidity levels.

Today will be an active day as far as storm coverage and intensity goes. Skies will be partly cloudy with a southwest breeze keeping humidity levels very uncomfortable. Scattered to numerous rain showers and thunderstorms will be expected off and on through the day. Some storms could be strong to severe with potentially damaging wind gusts, substantial lightning and very heavy rainfall.

Another wave of rain and thunder will likely move in overnight into Wednesday morning with lows staying warm near 70 degrees. Much like Tuesday, Wednesday will be another stormy day with some potentially stronger thunderstorms. Some models are showing the possibility of 2 to 4 inches of rainfall over the next several days given the ample Gulf moisture we have available, flash flooding will be a concern if this forecast verifies. Additional rain and storm chances will stay with us for Thursday and Friday.

The weekend is trending cooler and slightly drier, showers and storms are expected on Saturday with Sunday looking mainly dry.

