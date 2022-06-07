Deals
VBC’s Propst Arena receives exterior enhancements

Propst Arena
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Von Braun Center’s (VBC) Propst Arena received exterior enhancements with the completion of a recent construction project.

The project began in December 2021 and finished May 2022, costing $1.4 million.

The first part of the project was cleaning, painting and sanding metal wall panels and trim, textured cement panels, sills, beams, columns, doors and frames of the façade. The exterior color is now the same as the exterior of Rhythm on Monroe and Mars Music Hall.

The second part of the project was the installation of a Lumenpulse LED lighting system. The new lights are located along the beams of the circular bowl, the main entry lobby façade and the interior light boxes inside the lobby.

The work on the exterior walls was the first major maintenance project since 1973.

VBC Executive Director, Steve Maples, said the VBC is a significant contributing factor to Huntsville’s high quality of life.

“With Huntsville being ranked the No. 1 Best Place to Live by U.S. News & World Report, people and businesses are relocating to the area in droves and all eyes are on our fantastic city,” Maples said. “We take our role at the VBC as a large contributing factor for Huntsville’s high quality of life very seriously and will continue to always make sure we’re delivering the highest-quality product in the nicest facility that we can.”

