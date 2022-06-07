TJ Maxx, Old Navy, Chicken Salad Chick and more retailers coming to Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Three major retail projects were approved for the City of Athens during Monday night’s city council meeting. Old Navy, TJ Maxx, Chicken Salad Chick, and more are set to come to Athens.

TJ Maxx, Old Navy, Chicken Salad Chick and other retail plan to open in Athens (City of Athens)

Mayor Ronnie Marks told WAFF 48 that sales tax makes up 40% of the city’s revenue to fund law enforcement, sanitation, and other city services. In addition to the retail projects being approved, more than 300 acres were approved to be annexed into the city. Marks said he wants to make sure the city grows responsibly.

“We’re a growing community, and as we grow, we’ll see opportunities like this presented to us from developers and companies who have an interest in investing in our city,” Marks said.

“We got listed as the second fastest-growing city in the state of Alabama,” said Marks. “The thing we have to do is make sure we plan and keep the quality of life.”

Mayor Marks says he is hoping to break ground on the projects in the fall.

Summary of each retail project provided by City of Athens:

Noon Athens Project

Store names:

TJ Maxx

Old Navy

Ross Dress for Less

Ulta Beauty

Five Below

Jobs: 125

Taxable sales: Estimated $20 million annually

Location: U.S. 72 East near I-65 behind Wendy’s

Economic development project agreement: After the five stores open, City provides $2 million incentive. After the stores operate one year, City provides $2 million incentive. After the stores have been open two years, the City provides a $2 million incentive.

Ming CRE Group Project

Store names:

Chicken Salad Chick

Ace Hardware

Valvoline

2.5-acre site for additional retail

Jobs: 165

Taxable sales: Estimated $6.5 million annually

Location: U.S. 72 East and Bab Daly Road

Economic development project agreement: Reimbursement of sales tax generated from the new retail for six years or until $800,000 max is reimbursed, whichever comes first.

Public infrastructure improvements: New turn lanes on U.S. 72 at entrance and media improvements at Greenfield Drive intersection; new road for U.S. 72 access and internal lots; extension of water, sewer, gas and electric services.

Jack’s Family Restaurants, LP Project

Store name: Jack’s

Jobs: 50

Taxable sales: $1.8 million

Location: U.S. 72 and Lucas Ferry Road

Economic development project agreement: Reimbursement of sales tax generated from the new retail for five years or until $200,000 max is reimbursed, whichever comes first.

Public infrastructure improvements: Extending turn lanes on U.S. 72.

