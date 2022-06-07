Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Dierks Bentley Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Tesla Superchargers going up at MidCity District

This Tesla Supercharger station will be Huntsville’s first when it is fully operational.
This Tesla Supercharger station will be Huntsville’s first when it is fully operational.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities workers installed a pad-mounted transformer that will power 12 Tesla Superchargers in the MidCity District on Monday.

This Tesla Supercharger station will be Huntsville’s first when it is fully operational.

The project has been in the works since 2021 when the City of Huntsville signed a contract with Tesla to install chargers at the MidCity District location.

It will be a few more days until the chargers are ready for use.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic
Recall involving Alabama seafood company
Murder-suicide investigation continues in Huntsville
Court documents may shed light on murder-suicide investigation
The robbery occurred in early May
Three arrested for robbing Athens fast food restaurant
New details released in East Lawrence Principal suspension
Superintendent: Suspended East Lawrence High principal mishandled money, changed records
2 injured in Hazel Green car crash

Latest News

Propst Arena
VBC’s Propst Arena receives exterior enhancements
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
Remembering Hunter McCrary: 16-year-old North Jackson High School student dies in accident
WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
Remembering Hunter McCrary