Tesla Superchargers going up at MidCity District

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities workers installed a pad-mounted transformer that will power 12 Tesla Superchargers in the MidCity District on Monday.

This Tesla Supercharger station will be Huntsville’s first when it is fully operational.

The project has been in the works since 2021 when the City of Huntsville signed a contract with Tesla to install chargers at the MidCity District location.

It will be a few more days until the chargers are ready for use.

