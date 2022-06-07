Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Dierks Bentley Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Soggy Setup With Strong Storms

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A messy setup across the Tennessee Valley with scattered to numerous showers and storms throughout much of the day. Some storms especially during the late afternoon and early evening could be stronger with the help of daytime heating. Primary threats include damaging wind gusts up to 50-60 mph, small hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall which could lead to flooding issues. A brief break in the rain will be possible overnight in some spots, but most will still be dealing with rain and a few rumbles of thunder into Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will stay warm and muggy dipping into the low and mid 70s.

More widespread rain will be on the way tomorrow with a greater risk for strong storm organization. Models are consistently showing the possibility of two to four inches of rain over the next few days, so flash flooding will definitely be a concern across much of the region. We should start seeing much of this activity tapering off by late Wednesday evening as this system exits the region. Expect a few lingering showers overnight into Thursday, but overall looking mostly dry throughout the day.

Our next round of showers and storms will arrive late Friday into portions of your Saturday with drier and cooler conditions finally returning back to the forecast by Sunday. Temperatures steadily start warming up heading into next week with highs back in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic
Recall involving Alabama seafood company
Murder-suicide investigation continues in Huntsville
Court documents may shed light on murder-suicide investigation
The robbery occurred in early May
Three arrested for robbing Athens fast food restaurant
New details released in East Lawrence Principal suspension
Superintendent: Suspended East Lawrence High principal mishandled money, changed records
2 injured in Hazel Green car crash

Latest News

WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
WAFF's Tuesday morning forecast
WAFF Storm Chances
Widespread heavy rainfall & strong storms today
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 10
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 6