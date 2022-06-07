Soggy Setup With Strong Storms

A messy setup across the Tennessee Valley with scattered to numerous showers and storms throughout much of the day. Some storms especially during the late afternoon and early evening could be stronger with the help of daytime heating. Primary threats include damaging wind gusts up to 50-60 mph, small hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall which could lead to flooding issues. A brief break in the rain will be possible overnight in some spots, but most will still be dealing with rain and a few rumbles of thunder into Wednesday morning. Overnight lows will stay warm and muggy dipping into the low and mid 70s.

More widespread rain will be on the way tomorrow with a greater risk for strong storm organization. Models are consistently showing the possibility of two to four inches of rain over the next few days, so flash flooding will definitely be a concern across much of the region. We should start seeing much of this activity tapering off by late Wednesday evening as this system exits the region. Expect a few lingering showers overnight into Thursday, but overall looking mostly dry throughout the day.

Our next round of showers and storms will arrive late Friday into portions of your Saturday with drier and cooler conditions finally returning back to the forecast by Sunday. Temperatures steadily start warming up heading into next week with highs back in the upper 80s and low 90s.

