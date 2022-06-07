Deals
One bite of Luv Hawaiian BBQ will have you saying Mahalo

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In Alabama, we have our fair share of BBQ restaurants. But Hawaiian BBQ is making a name for itself in the Rocket City as well.

Luv Hawaiian BBQ is a new restaurant that sits on the corner of Whitesburg Drive and Airport Road in Huntsville.

So, what is it? Hawaiian BBQ is a fusion of many different cultures and flavors. Imagine a little bit of Asian food mixed with Japanese, Korean and American food. It brings a sweet and tangy sensation to any ‘ole styrofoam plate the food is served on.

The menu features items like traditional Hawaiian BBQ Chicken served with rice, macaroni salad and veggies. Some other popular items include Teriyaki Chicken, Katsu, Shrimp plates, Short Ribs, Spam Musubi and more. You can view the full menu at LuvHawaiianBBQ.com.

It’s a style no one can fully understand until you’ve had a bite for yourself.

Visit Luv Hawaiian BBQ at 5000 Whitesburg Drive in Huntsville and don’t forget to tell them TVL says, Aloha.

