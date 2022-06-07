Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Dierks Bentley Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Mississippi election: 4 Congress seats on primary ballots

Voting generic
Voting generic(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is holding party primaries for its four U.S. House seats, with three Republicans and one Democrat seeking reelection.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. If runoffs are needed, they will be June 28.

Rep. Steven Palazzo is facing six challengers in the Republican primary in south Mississippi’s 4th District. They include a sheriff, a state senator and a candidate who filed an ethics complaint against Palazzo after the 2020 race.

Republican Rep. Trent Kelly and Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson each face one primary challenger. Republican Rep. Michael Guest faces two.

Click here to see results as they come in.

Most Read

Graphic
Recall involving Alabama seafood company
Murder-suicide investigation continues in Huntsville
Court documents may shed light on murder-suicide investigation
The robbery occurred in early May
Three arrested for robbing Athens fast food restaurant
New details released in East Lawrence Principal suspension
Superintendent: Suspended East Lawrence High principal mishandled money, changed records
2 injured in Hazel Green car crash

Latest News

Mo Brooks on Sunday released a statement on Twitter asking “MAGA Nation” to help plead his case...
Once dumped by Trump, Brooks seeks his endorsement again
A public meeting will be held Tuesday, Oct. 29 to discuss EBR Parish's tire-shredding program.
Tennessee unveils trail made out of tires
Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured
The Alabama Republican Party hopes to arrange a debate between Katie Britt (left) and U.S. Rep....
State GOP hopes for Brooks, Britt debate in Senate runoff