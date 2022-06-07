A medical cannabis company may create roots in Henagar

HENAGAR, Ala. (WAFF) - Henagar leaders held a town hall to bring in a medical cannabis company, Anejo Logistics, to Henagar. It would be one of the first of its kind in Alabama.

Alabama legalized medical cannabis in 2021 and It’s getting closer to becoming a reality.

There are some very strict rules. “There will be a barrier to access, a doctor is required to be involved, said Tony King, Anejo Logistic’s consulting attorney. “This is a highly regulated industry in Alabama.”

Anejo Logistics is applying for one of five integrated licenses. That means that the company will be in charge of the entire medical cannabis process: from growing the crop to selling it.

They want all of the production to be based in Henagar.

“They had an industrial site ready to go and had all the utilities available,” said Jimmy Durham, the Executive Director of the Dekalb County Economic Development Corporation. “They were excited to have the company come and bring new jobs, new employment, new investment to the community.”

Leaders say it could bring in over 200 jobs, that’s about 10% of Henagar’s population.

Many of the town’s residents have long commutes to work. Henagar mayor Lee Davis says he wants to see residents work closer to home.

“A lot of people have to drive a long way to go to work across state lines or to Huntsville. We’d like to have a place with good-paying jobs and good benefits close for people to work”

Leaders say they wanted to hold a town hall to get people who live in Henagar on board with the project. Then, the city council will vote to approve it. The last step,. The state has to agree to give them the license. They can apply for the license starting on September first.

