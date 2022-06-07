Deals
“Love, Life and Lucille”: A book of lessons learned from 103-year-old woman

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - These days it seems like everyone is trying to find the perfect work/life balance. We want to work hard and do well at our job but when is it time to sit back, relax and have a little fun?

When author Judy Gaman set out to research the secrets to living to 100 for a new book, she had no idea what she would learn and the experiences she would have through her new 104-year-old friend, Lucille Fleming.

Meeting Lucille not only changed the focus of Gaman’s book, but also altered her path in life forever.

“Love, Life and Lucille: Lessons Learned from a Centenarian,” shares Lucille’s secrets to living a long and meaningful life.

Laugh, cry and learn from Lucille yourself in Gaman’s book. You can check it out at lovelifelucille.com or Amazon.com.

