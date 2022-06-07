Florence City Schools to start Summer Feeding Program

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence City Schools has begun its Summer Feeding Program which offers packaged meals for families in throughout the community.

Using the program families will be able to pick up meals from various locations across the city. Meals will be distributed via the Falcon Feeder Food Truck on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting June 7. The program will end on June 30.

The Child Nutrition Program team can be found on the Falcon Feeder food truck. In 2020 when COVID-19 forced schools to close, Florence City Schools launched the Feeding the Falcons Initiative, which allowed families to pick up meals from locations around the city. In 2021, the initiative continues, however, meals were delivered to families instead.

Below is a list of locations and times:

Royal Avenue Rec Center - 11:00 a.m.

Florence Food Center - 11:11 a.m.

Carver Homes - 11:18 a.m.

Cypress Gardens - 11:36 a.m.

Harlan Elementary - 11:45 a.m.

Mars Hill Manor/Heatherwood - 11:53 a.m.

Hearn Mobile Home Park - 12:12 p.m.

Weeden Elementary - 12:25 p.m.

Weeden Heights Apartments - 12:38 p.m.

Midway Street - 12:45 p.m.

Cherry Hill Homes - 12:54 p.m.

Southern Oaks - 1:07 p.m.

Hermitage Oaks - 1:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.