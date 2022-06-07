Decatur PD arrest multiple people after Point Mallard Park incident

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested multiple people on June 5 after an incident at Point Mallard Park.

According to police, patrons of the park notified managers of the water park that there were many boaters on the beach, drinking, smoking marijuana, cussing and playing loud, obscene music. Some patrons witnessed two women performing sexual acts on one of the boats.

When officers arrived on scene, they did not see anyone performing sexual acts. However, officers saw multiple people intoxicated with open alcoholic containers on the beach.

One of the officers attempted to arrest a boat owner, but was pushed and splashed in the face by another person. That person avoided being arrested by swimming away and climbing onto another boat.

The officer removed his vest and portable radio to try and arrest the individual. Another person threw the officer’s portable radio into the water and began cussing at him. That person was arrested for public intoxication.

A woman was seen yelling at the Point Mallard staff with an open beer in her hand. When an officer attempted to arrest her, he was grabbed by two other females. The officer sprayed both women with pepper gas, taking one into custody.

The following individuals were arrested and charged:

Katherine Cornelison- arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrest

Bradley Wilhite- arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest

Dakota Lamon- public intoxication

Lane Dean- public intoxication

Joshua Holcomb- harassment, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct

A bystander took a video of the incident. To see the video, click here.

More arrests are expected as individuals are identified. You can read the full news release from Decatur Police below.

