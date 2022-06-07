Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Dierks Bentley Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Decatur PD arrest multiple people after Point Mallard Park incident

Point Mallard celebrates 50th anniversary
Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested multiple individuals on June 5 after an incident at Point Mallard Park.(tcw-waff)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested multiple people on June 5 after an incident at Point Mallard Park.

According to police, patrons of the park notified managers of the water park that there were many boaters on the beach, drinking, smoking marijuana, cussing and playing loud, obscene music. Some patrons witnessed two women performing sexual acts on one of the boats.

When officers arrived on scene, they did not see anyone performing sexual acts. However, officers saw multiple people intoxicated with open alcoholic containers on the beach.

One of the officers attempted to arrest a boat owner, but was pushed and splashed in the face by another person. That person avoided being arrested by swimming away and climbing onto another boat.

The officer removed his vest and portable radio to try and arrest the individual. Another person threw the officer’s portable radio into the water and began cussing at him. That person was arrested for public intoxication.

A woman was seen yelling at the Point Mallard staff with an open beer in her hand. When an officer attempted to arrest her, he was grabbed by two other females. The officer sprayed both women with pepper gas, taking one into custody.

The following individuals were arrested and charged:

  • Katherine Cornelison- arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrest
  • Bradley Wilhite- arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest
  • Dakota Lamon- public intoxication
  • Lane Dean- public intoxication
  • Joshua Holcomb- harassment, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct

A bystander took a video of the incident. To see the video, click here.

More arrests are expected as individuals are identified. You can read the full news release from Decatur Police below.

Decatur Police Department Point Mallard Disturbance by Charles Montgomery on Scribd

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic
Recall involving Alabama seafood company
Murder-suicide investigation continues in Huntsville
Court documents may shed light on murder-suicide investigation
The robbery occurred in early May
Three arrested for robbing Athens fast food restaurant
New details released in East Lawrence Principal suspension
Superintendent: Suspended East Lawrence High principal mishandled money, changed records
WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
Remembering Hunter McCrary: 16-year-old North Jackson High School student dies in accident

Latest News

Propst Arena
VBC’s Propst Arena receives exterior enhancements
This Tesla Supercharger station will be Huntsville’s first when it is fully operational.
Tesla Superchargers going up at MidCity District
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
Remembering Hunter McCrary: 16-year-old North Jackson High School student dies in accident