Cullman Co. man arrested after four days of evading authorities

Barton was arrested four days after his original crime.
Barton was arrested four days after his original crime.(Cullman County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES CHAPEL, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested in Cullman County Tuesday morning after four days of evading the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeffery Barton, 43, used a firearm while burglarizing a house near the Jones Chapel community Tuesday morning. Barton held a victim in Tuesday’s burglary at gunpoint and demanded a ride.

Deputies with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office were in the area and responded immediately, quickly finding Barton and the victim.

Barton was then placed under arrest without incident.

The search for Baton began on June 3 when Deputies with the Cullman County sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle theft in West Point. In the ensuing days, Barton committed burglaries and thefts near Jones Chapel and West Point.

During the four days between the arrest and the first theft, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office thoroughly searched the area.

Barton is currently being held at the Cullman County Detention Center and is being charged with:

  • Burglary / Force
  • Burglary / No Force
  • Theft of Property 1st / Vehicle
  • Robbery / Residence / Gun
  • Kidnapping

