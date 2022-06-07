ADPH releases 2022 Fish Consumption Advisories report
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health released its 2022 Fish Consumption Advisories report on Tuesday.
This report identifies fish in Alabama waterways that should not be eaten, occasionally eaten or not restricted. The report also provides tips on the best ways to clean fish before consuming them.
To read the full report, see below.
Alabama Fish Consumption Adivsories by Nick Kremer on Scribd
