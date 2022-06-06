Deals
Unsettled Weather Pattern Ahead

First Alert Weather
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Another mostly dry day with plenty of sunshine except for a stray shower or storm earlier across the Tennessee Valley. Expect us to stay dry as we head into the late evening and overnight hours. Overnight lows will be dipping into the mid and upper 60s.

A warm and unsettled weather pattern will be on tap for your upcoming work week with chances for isolated to scattered showers and storms nearly everyday, so be sure and keep the rain gear handy. Afternoon highs will be topping out in the upper 80s and low 90s with a cool down likely toward the weekend.

Rain chances look to diminish by the end of next weekend, but at this time it’s too far out to give specifics. We’ll be sure and finetune the forecast in the next upcoming days as confidence increases.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

