Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Neil deGrasse Tyson Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Three arrested for robbing Athens fast food restaurant

The robbery occurred in early May
The robbery occurred in early May(MGN)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Jack’s located on Greenfield Dr. in Athens was robbed on May 16, two juveniles were arrested for the robbery at that time.

Sunday, the Athens Police Department arrested Kevaun Turner, 30, who police believe was responsible for arranging the crime.

Turner was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery for his role in the incident.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights (MGN)
Investigators believe house fire was murder-suicide
Graphic
Recall involving Alabama seafood company
Deadly shooting investigation.
Saturday night shooting kills one
Rise in COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 rising in Alabama, experts believe cases are higher than reported
Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured

Latest News

Sloan was sentenced to 20 years in prison for manslaughter, he pleaded guilty to the crime.
Donald Sloan sentenced
The house fire is believed to have been a murder-suicide according to the Huntsville Police.
Murder-suicide fire
One person was injured in Sunday shooting in Athens.
One injured in Athens shooting
Murder-suicide investigation continues in Huntsville
Court documents may shed light on murder-suicide investigation