Three arrested for robbing Athens fast food restaurant

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Jack’s located on Greenfield Dr. in Athens was robbed on May 16, two juveniles were arrested for the robbery at that time.

Sunday, the Athens Police Department arrested Kevaun Turner, 30, who police believe was responsible for arranging the crime.

Turner was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery for his role in the incident.

