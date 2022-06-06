Deals
Some Rays players decided not to wear rainbow-colored logos on uniforms

Tampa Bay Rays
Tampa Bay Rays(MGN/MLB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
TAMPA BAY, Florida - A number of Tampa Bay Rays players decided not to wear rainbow-colored logos on their uniforms as part of the team’s annual “Pride Night” on Saturday that recognized the LGBTQ community.

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash addressed it after Sunday’s game, saying he doesn’t think it’ll negatively impact the clubhouse. Cash says discussions among the players over past few weeks were constructive and emphasized the value of differing perspectives.

