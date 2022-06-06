Showers & Storms Everyday This Week

Hot and humid conditions returning today for your work week with afternoon highs topping out in upper 80s and low 90s. Expect a few southerly breezes here and there, but winds should be tapering off after sunset. As we head into the rest of the afternoon and evening hours, a few isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will be possible with models hinting at another round of rain overnight into Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will be dipping back into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Plan on keeping the umbrella nearby because more warm and unsettled weather will be on the way with chances for showers and storms everyday. Not everyone will see rain, but aerial coverage will be increasing by midweek with our wettest day likely on Wednesday. We look to get a short break from the wet weather on Thursday with just a stray shower or storm likely by the afternoon and evening. However, our next system will start moving through the region late Friday into portions of your Saturday bringing more showers and storms to the Tennessee Valley.

By the end of the weekend, we’ll finally see cooler and drier air return to the forecast with highs in the low 80s on Sunday and plenty of sunshine.

