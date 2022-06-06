Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Neil deGrasse Tyson Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Showers & Storms Everyday This Week

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hot and humid conditions returning today for your work week with afternoon highs topping out in upper 80s and low 90s. Expect a few southerly breezes here and there, but winds should be tapering off after sunset. As we head into the rest of the afternoon and evening hours, a few isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will be possible with models hinting at another round of rain overnight into Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will be dipping back into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Plan on keeping the umbrella nearby because more warm and unsettled weather will be on the way with chances for showers and storms everyday. Not everyone will see rain, but aerial coverage will be increasing by midweek with our wettest day likely on Wednesday. We look to get a short break from the wet weather on Thursday with just a stray shower or storm likely by the afternoon and evening. However, our next system will start moving through the region late Friday into portions of your Saturday bringing more showers and storms to the Tennessee Valley.

By the end of the weekend, we’ll finally see cooler and drier air return to the forecast with highs in the low 80s on Sunday and plenty of sunshine.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights (MGN)
Investigators believe house fire was murder-suicide
Graphic
Recall involving Alabama seafood company
Deadly shooting investigation.
Saturday night shooting kills one
Rise in COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 rising in Alabama, experts believe cases are higher than reported
Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured

Latest News

WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Active work week ahead
WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
WAFF's Monday morning forecast
First Alert Weather
Unsettled Weather Pattern Ahead
Cloudy Sunday morning, temps sitting in the 60s
Cloudy Sunday morning, temps sitting in the 60s