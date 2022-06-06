Police investigating Athens shooting

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Athens Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday night.

Officers responded to a shooting that took place around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Stanford Street and Somerest Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, a male was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital and is expected to survive.

If you have any information related to this incident, call (256) 233-8700.

