Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Neil deGrasse Tyson Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Marshall County man sentenced to 20 years in prison

Donald Sloan was charged with murder in Marshall County.
Donald Sloan was charged with murder in Marshall County.(Marshall County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Marshall County man that was charged with murder in April of 2020 was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

According to court records, Donald Sloan pleaded guilty to manslaughter and in April 2022, Sloan was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Sloan was arrested in 2020 after investigators with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office were called to a reported stabbing on Dove Circle.

Upon arrival investigators discovered the victim, Robert Thomas was already dead, Sloan was arrested shortly after without incident.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights (MGN)
Investigators believe house fire was murder-suicide
Graphic
Recall involving Alabama seafood company
Deadly shooting investigation.
Saturday night shooting kills one
Rise in COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 rising in Alabama, experts believe cases are higher than reported
Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured

Latest News

K9s Copper and Moo assisted the Cullman County Sheriff's Office in the arrest of Jackie Stephens.
K9 Deputies help Cullman Co. Sheriff make two arrests
New details released in East Lawrence Principal suspension
Superintendent: Suspended East Lawrence High principal mishandled money, changed records
Hot, humid and stormy for the week ahead
Game On! Georgia hits the polo for water polo
Game On! Georgia hits the pool for Water Polo