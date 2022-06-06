Marshall County man sentenced to 20 years in prison

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Marshall County man that was charged with murder in April of 2020 was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

According to court records, Donald Sloan pleaded guilty to manslaughter and in April 2022, Sloan was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Sloan was arrested in 2020 after investigators with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office were called to a reported stabbing on Dove Circle.

Upon arrival investigators discovered the victim, Robert Thomas was already dead, Sloan was arrested shortly after without incident.

