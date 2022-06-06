Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Neil deGrasse Tyson Ticket Contest
Advertisement

LeBron James trading card expected to break record at auction

Goldin is auctioning off this LeBron James Triple Logoman trading card this week – the only one...
Goldin is auctioning off this LeBron James Triple Logoman trading card this week – the only one ever made.(Goldin via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - LeBron James is expected to break another record. But this time it’s not on the court, it’s at auction.

Goldin is auctioning off a LeBron James Triple Logoman trading card this week – the only one ever made.

It’s expected to break a record for the most expensive sports card ever sold with an estimated sale price of $6.6 million.

The card features game-used patches from each of the NBA teams that James has played for: the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

The auction would not be the first time one of his cards sells for millions of dollars. A card from his rookie season with the Cavaliers fetched $1.8 million a couple years ago, and a similar card sold last year for $5.2 million.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights (MGN)
Investigators believe house fire was murder-suicide
Graphic
Recall involving Alabama seafood company
Deadly shooting investigation.
Saturday night shooting kills one
Rise in COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 rising in Alabama, experts believe cases are higher than reported
Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured

Latest News

Sloan was sentenced to 20 years in prison for manslaughter, he pleaded guilty to the crime.
Donald Sloan sentenced
The house fire is believed to have been a murder-suicide according to the Huntsville Police.
Murder-suicide fire
One person was injured in Sunday shooting in Athens.
One injured in Athens shooting
Wendy's is finally selling this "highly anticipated" Frosty flavor.
Wendy’s adding new Frosty flavor to menu
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy in Capitol riot