Huntsville’s Concerts in the Park is back for the summer

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A Huntsville tradition is back for another summer.

Concerts in the Park takes place every Monday night in the summer as a way to get people outside and into the community. Each week will feature new live bands, food trucks and more. Many people bring their own picnics, drinks and hang out on the beautiful lawn in Big Spring Park or dance by the stage created behind Huntsville Museum of Art.

The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Monday nights beginning June 6. For a full lineup and more information, visit ArtsHuntsville.org.

