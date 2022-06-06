Deals
HPD officer assaulted during trespassing arrest

Huntsville Police Officer assaulted during trespassing arrest
Huntsville Police Officer assaulted during trespassing arrest
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville Police Officer was assaulted Sunday morning when attempting to make a trespassing arrest.

The officers witnessed Michael Freeman trespassing at a business in the 2200 block of Governors Dr. Sunday and attempted to arrest him.

When the officer attempted to make the arrest, Freeman began to assault officers that tried to get him into custody.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the officer suffered minor injuries and was treated at and released from the hospital.

Freeman was arrested for second-degree aggravated assault against police for resisting arrest.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

