Get crafty with the kids this summer at Camp Creatology

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Looking to keep your little ones busy this summer?

Lynn Lilly is known for her business, Craft Box Girls where her creative skills come to life with fun projects and DIYs for the whole family.

This summer, kids can learn some of Lynn Lilly’s favorite crafts at Camp Creatology at Michaels Craft Stores. Students can take craft classes in-store with friends, or even participate on Zoom.

Learn more about Camp Creatology on at Michaels.com/campcreatology and keep up with all of Lynn Lilly’s crafts at CraftBoxGirls.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.