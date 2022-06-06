Court documents may shed light on murder-suicide investigation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New court documents obtained by WAFF 48 may shed some light on the murder-suicide investigation in Huntsville that happened Sunday morning.

Huntsville Police Department officers, the Huntsville Fire Department, and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI) responded to a house fire at the 2000 block of York Road just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Soon after their arrival, investigators found two bodies inside of the burning home. Later Sunday morning, police identified the victims as Martella Tyler, 40, and Justin Tyler, 43.

Police told WAFF 48 that investigators believe the incident to be domestic-related, resulting in a murder-suicide by Justin.

WAFF 48 dug into Justin’s history and learned that he was arrested for domestic abuse in February. According to obtained documents, Justin was accused of stabbing his wife and attacking one of Martella’s three children.

Justin was released some time after his arrest.

Three days after the abuse incident in February, Martella filed for a protection order, which was granted the same day.

“He punched me, stomped me, stabbed me three times in the head, left side and face,” Martella Tyler said. “I feel like he has a mental health condition that is untreated.”

On May 12, she filed to dismiss the protection order with no reason cited.

Authorities say this investigation is ongoing.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death of both Martella and Tyler, according to the Huntsville Police Department.

