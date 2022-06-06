Active work week ahead

We start off another work week on a warm note with morning temps in the middle to upper 60s.

Some areas of patch fog will be possible for the morning commute with muggy conditions heading out the door. Today will be mostly sunny with a south wind between 5 to 15 miles per hour. Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will develop during our peak daytime heating during the afternoon. Additional showers and storms will be possible overnight with mostly cloudy skies and lows dropping into the upper 60s. Tuesday will be another hot day with highs near 90 degrees and high humidity, scattered rain and storms will develop into the afternoon hours.

Wednesday is more of the same with highs in the upper 80s, storms will start to pop-up into the afternoon again with better coverage during the afternoon and evening. As with most summertime thunderstorms over the next few days, periods of heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds will be possible.

Storm chances will continue for Thursday and Friday with highs staying in the middle to upper 80s.

