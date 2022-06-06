2 injured in Hazel Green car crash
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are injured after a crash involving a motorcycle and a large truck in Hazel Green on Monday.
According to Don Webster with HEMSI, an adult and a child were injured in the crash. The two individuals were taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in serious but stable condition.
The crash occurred around 2:06 p.m. on Walker Lane and U.S.-231 North.
Stick with WAFF 48 for more updates on this crash.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.