2 injured in Hazel Green car crash

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are injured after a crash involving a motorcycle and a large truck in Hazel Green on Monday.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, an adult and a child were injured in the crash. The two individuals were taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in serious but stable condition.

The crash occurred around 2:06 p.m. on Walker Lane and U.S.-231 North.

