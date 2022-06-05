Deals
Two dead in Huntsville house fire

Police Lights (MGN)
Police Lights (MGN)(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are dead after an overnight house fire in Huntsville.=

The Huntsville Police Department, Huntsville Fire and Rescue and HEMSI responded to the scene. When they arrived, they located the burning home along with a male and female victim.

According to the Huntsville Police, both bodies were burned. However, the victims’ cause of death is unknown at this time.

The fire happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday on the 2000 block of York Road.

Authorities said they are investigating this as a home fire.

WAFF 48 will keep you updated as this story unfolds.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

