Sunday Morning Forecast

Clouds will hang around for the early morning hours of your Sunday and even bring in slight chances for rain later on.

Currently in the 60s throughout most of North Alabama. No troubles on the roadway and will fog not likely to develop, an easy drive to your destination.

Another day in the 80s is ahead with temperatures around average for the afternoon.

Tonight, lows remain muggy with temps dipping into the middle 60s.

More rain chances stream in for the Valley going into next week. Also, next week we could see the 90s return.

First name on the list is now being used as Tropical Storm Alex has now formed in the Atlantic.

