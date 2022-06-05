Deals
Saturday night shooting kills one

Deadly shooting investigation.
Deadly shooting investigation.(MGN)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens citizen was found dead in an apartment Saturday night when officers with the Athens Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the area.

According to the Athens Police Department, the shooting occurred at Higgins Court Apartments on South Hine Street in Athens.

Upon arrival, officers found Kerry Crutcher, 32, dead.

The Athens Police Department says that the male shooter remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

More details will be released as they are made available.

