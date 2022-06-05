Power outage impacting Northwest Huntsville residents

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is working on a maintenance-related power outage in Huntsville.

According to Huntsville Utilities, the power outage affects people from Mastin Lake Rd. south to Sparkman Dr. and Jorda Ln. east to Blue Spring Rd.

The press release from Huntsville Utilities says that crews are in the area and service will be restored quickly.

