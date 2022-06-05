Invesitgators believe house fire was murder-suicide

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department believe that the fire that killed two people early Sunday morning was a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide.

The Huntsville Police Department, Huntsville Fire and Rescue and HEMSI responded to the scene. When they arrived, they located the burning home with Martella Tyler, 40, and Justin Tyler, 43, dead inside.

According to the Huntsville Police, both bodies were burned and investigators believe the male victim was responsible for the murder-suicide.

The fire happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday on the 2200 block of York Road.

Authorities said they are still investigating the fire.

