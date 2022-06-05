Helping local teachers become national board certified

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The past two years have not been easy for teachers in the Tennessee Valley. But, many of them said, ‘I got this,’ and even started the process of becoming national board certified.

The Schools Foundation of Huntsville-Madison County presented a check to Madison City Schools to finish off the 2021-2022 school year. The money comes from a strong network of mentors, local companies, and the Committee of 100. The goal is to help teachers in the area with the cost of becoming board certified.

Superintendent Ed Nichols said it’s about giving teachers what they need, to be better at what they do.

There are 92 board certified teachers in Madison City right now. WAFF spoke to Jacqueline Willis, who’s on the road to becoming one. Willis thanked her colleagues for inspiring her to start the certification process.

“A lot of teachers at my school, they talked me into going through this process,” Willis said. “They said it was extremely rewarding for them. It changed the way they teach and the way they interact with their students.”

This is all part of the Raise Your Hand Campaign, a 5-year initiative to get 27 percent of teachers in local schools, national board certified.

