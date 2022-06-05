Deals
2 dead in Huntsville house fire

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are dead after an overnight house fire in Huntsville.

The fire happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday on the 2000 block of York Road.

Huntsville Police, the Fire Department, and HEMSI responded to the scene. When they arrived, they located the burning home along with a male and female victim.

According to Huntsville Police, both bodies were burned. However, the victims’ cause of death is unknown at this time.

Authorities said they are investigating this as a home fire.

WAFF 48 will keep you updated as this story unfolds.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

