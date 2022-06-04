Deals
UAB recruiting cancer survivors for study to improve quality of life
By Catherine Patterson
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB is looking for cancer survivors to participate in a study that could improve your quality of life.

UAB says the number of cancer survivors is growing rapidly in the United State, so the AMPLIFY study’s goal is to keep cancer survivors surviving.

It’s a diet and exercise program that can benefit cancer survivors by helping them lose weight and become more active.

Every week, participants will get a self-directed module texted to them to complete.

“Once people are diagnosed with cancer, many of the forms of treatment cause them to gain weight. And we can help with that,” said Dr. Wendy Demark-Wahnefried with UAB.  “And what we’re trying to do is to prevent another cancer from people who are cancer survivors who are at greater risk of getting a second cancer.”

UAB needs to recruit 652 cancer survivors.

You don’t have to come to UAB to participate, or even live in Alabama.

This study is all online, it’s free to participate and it’s a year-long program.

To find out how to sign up and who’s eligible, click here.

