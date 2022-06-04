Deals
“There’s just so much more things to do”: Madison County sets new records for tourism and travel.

By D'Quan Lee
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A report from the Alabama Tourism Department says travel and tourism in Madison County set new records last year and is on track to do it again this year.

Huntsville’s ability to attract people from around the country has been a sight to behold if you’ve been here a while. Here’s what long-time residents and business owners had to say, having watched the city grow with their own eyes.

“Huntsville has a lot of beautiful things such as Monte Sano Mountain, Lowe Mill, the Big Spring Park, the Space and Rocket Center,” said Brittany Johnson, a native to Huntsville, who’s been here her whole life.

“We have so many breweries, so many coffee shops, so many more upscale restaurants,” said Catherine Shearer, owner of Happy Tummy Pizza in Lowe Mill.

Whatever your flavor of the town might be, the numbers say Madison County’s got something for everybody. It’s the same sentiment shared by the Huntsville/Madison County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Vice President, Jennifer Moore.

“I think our number one thing is our hospitality of our people and the welcoming of ideas from other areas of the country. We’ve remained with our southern charm and our hospitality, but we still have the big city amenities so it’s a perfect blending of kind of that intimate feel but also being able to experience a large city.”

