Mild start to Saturday with temperatures in the 60s

The Valley will see a mild start to the weekend with temperatures currently in the 60s.

There will be a little activity over the next few days. We will see temperatures on the rise for Saturday and Sunday with only a stray chance for rain.

North Alabama will settle into a summer-like pattern for next week. Afternoon showers and storms will be paired with hot and humid conditions. Expect highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s throughout the next 10 days.

There will be activity in the Tropics with the possibility of Tropical Storm Alex forming by the weekend. We will have to keep a close eye over the next several days. This system will not impact Alabama.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.