Gorgeous Weather This Weekend

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Beautiful weather this weekend across the Tennessee Valley with temperatures sitting in the mid and upper 80s and plenty of sunshine. As we head into the rest of your afternoon and evening hours, expect us to stay dry all thanks to a high pressure currently situated across the region. Skies will be mostly clear and plan on another cool night with overnight lows dipping back into the low and mid 60s.

Mostly dry conditions will be prevailing to wrap up your weekend on Sunday with afternoon highs back in the mid to upper 80s. There is a slight chance for a few isolated showers and storms by the afternoon and evening hours, but I wouldn’t cancel outdoor plans by any means.

Better chances for rain will return to the forecast likely by the beginning of next week with an unsettled pattern developing. We are not expecting a wash out, but every day will have a chance for isolated to scattered showers and storms, so it’d be a good idea to keep the umbrella nearby.

WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
Mild start to Saturday with temperatures in the 60s
WAFF Weather, June 4 at 5 a.m.
