$5 million sex abuse reforms could come out of the Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee

By Megan Plotka
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Newly proposed reforms could come out of the next Southern Baptist Convention meeting to confront the decades-old sexual abuse problem in the church.

Last week, SBC Executive Committee released a list of hundreds of church leaders accused of sexual abuse. Now, they are recommending $5 million worth of solutions.

This is all in response to a probe that found the southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee mishandled sexual abuse claims and stonewalled survivors for decades.

The SBC’s Sexual Abuse Task Force recommended $3 million in reforms to create a position that would receive allegations of abuse, establish a sexual abuse prevention and survivor care training and run an online database of some church leaders accused of sexual violence.

The Executive Committee recommended adding an additional $1 million to improve the response to allegations of misconduct, $500,000 to cover the costs of the initial probe and another $500,000 to eliminate racial discrimination in Southern Baptist churches.

Representatives with groups like Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests are not sure these reforms will be enough. They worry that the same people hiding sexual abuse claims will be at the forefront of advocating for those victims.

“We need to make sure they are independent hotlines,” said representative Debbie Warren. “That people need to be confident that I if I call this something will be done. "

The money would come from gifts given to the convention. Right now they have about $8 million available.

“If the individual pastors aren’t going to have a change of heart, if they aren’t going to require certain things of these churches and if we can’t get the entire executive committee on board, it could be a badrillion dollars it doesn’t matter it takes more than that,” said Warren. “There’s not a dollar amount that you could put on a victim.”

Southern Baptist Leaders will vote on the proposed reforms at the Southern Baptist Convention’s Annual Meeting in Anaheim California starting on June 12.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

