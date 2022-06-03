Where to park for sold-out Garth Brooks concert this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Garth Brooks’ show in Birmingham is just a few days away, on Saturday, June 4. It’s the first ever concert at Protective Stadium since it opened in October 2021.

But, if you have been parking down at the stadium for USFL games, this will be different. Officials said Birmingham USFL games can bring in around 20 thousand people but for the concert, they are expecting around 50 thousand people.

“We significantly expanded our parking plan,” BJCC Executive Director Tad Snider said. “As we should with a crowd this size.”

Gates for Garth open at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, but parking lots open at 7:00 a.m. Officials said don’t wait too late to head downtown.

“It’s going to be the maximum number of people we have had at the stadium at any one time,” Snider said.

Snider said they’ve been working on a a parking plan with the city and learning trends from parking at USFL games and other events.

“Where people were choosing to park, primarily east of the stadium, was something we hadn’t seen before,” Snider said about old parking trends. “So, you learn from that and adapt it into the plan. Parking has been largely very successful after that first game.”

You can see on this map. They’ve added parking south from the stadium towards the central business district downtown.

“The Jefferson County Courthouse Deck is typically one we don’t use for events that we are now,” Snider said. “Just north of Ninth Avenue, there is a parking area that is part of the housing authority, that is between 22nd and 23rd and that will have parking. Regions Remote Lot is just a little bit up the street. Then, four or five Birmingham Parking Authority decks will be open.”

Snider said getting downtown early is key and picking a parking area before you’re in the car can help any confusion.

If you park in a further away parking deck, Snider said shuttles start running at 2:00 p.m.

“Especially by adding in additional parking because of the size of the crowd, it’s going to prepare us to be successful,” Snider said.

Day of the concert, Snider said follow along with the BJCC’s social media for any updates you may need.

Click here for more parking information.

Click here for more concert details.

