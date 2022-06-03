Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate Super Hero Dads
Neil deGrasse Tyson Ticket Contest
Advertisement

Talking Tropics- A Look At The 2022 Season So Far

By Abigail Degler
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

June 1st, 2022- The official start to the Atlantic Hurricane season and a few disturbances have already been detected. As of Friday, June 3rd, it looks like we could be talking about our first named storm of the season.

Current list of names
Current list of names(Waff 48)

Over the next 2 to 5 days one area has a 90 percent chance of development while another sits at around 10 percent.

Chance of Development over next 2-5 Days
Chance of Development over next 2-5 Days(Waff 48)

Currently Potential Tropical Cyclone One, this system is a disorganized low originally Eastern Pacific Hurricane Agatha.

With winds of 105 MPH, Agatha was a CAT2 storm and made history as one of the strongest hurricanes to hit Mexico in the month of May, according to the National Hurricane Center. Tracking east from the Yucatan Peninsula, what was Agatha, is now causing issues for portions the Caribbean coastline and South Florida.

Potential Tropical Cyclone One
Potential Tropical Cyclone One(Waff 48)

PTC1 is expected to become Tropical Storm Alex by Friday evening. At the moment, a few flights from the NHC have been sent out to gather more information about the system, but so far it does not meet the criteria to be labeled a Tropical Storm. From the latest observation PTC1 has sustained 40 MPH winds with a pressure of 1003mb and is slowly tracking NE.

We can expect impacts from this system to hit Cuba, South Florida and possibly the Northwestern Bahamas by the weekend. The next update will be at 4pm this afternoon. Keep checking in for the latest.

Southwest Florida
Southwest Florida(Waff 48)

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dexter Fitzgerald Houghton
“I’ve never seen that, you see that kind of stuff in the movies”: Suspect arrested after stabbing four in Huntsville
David Lowe
Marshall County corrections officer arrested
Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
A car drove into the front of a building south Huntsville on Thursday
Vehicle strikes Charlotte Drive business in south Huntsville
One child was killed in an ATV crash that sent two children and one adult to the hospital.
9-year-old boy killed in Huntsville ATV crash

Latest News

Saturday/Sunday
Finally Friday Forecast
WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
WAFF's Friday morning forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Clearing out today and lower humidity for the weekend
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 10