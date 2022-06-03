Talking Tropics- A Look At The 2022 Season So Far

June 1st, 2022- The official start to the Atlantic Hurricane season and a few disturbances have already been detected. As of Friday, June 3rd, it looks like we could be talking about our first named storm of the season.

Current list of names (Waff 48)

Over the next 2 to 5 days one area has a 90 percent chance of development while another sits at around 10 percent.

Chance of Development over next 2-5 Days (Waff 48)

Currently Potential Tropical Cyclone One, this system is a disorganized low originally Eastern Pacific Hurricane Agatha.

With winds of 105 MPH, Agatha was a CAT2 storm and made history as one of the strongest hurricanes to hit Mexico in the month of May, according to the National Hurricane Center. Tracking east from the Yucatan Peninsula, what was Agatha, is now causing issues for portions the Caribbean coastline and South Florida.

Potential Tropical Cyclone One (Waff 48)

PTC1 is expected to become Tropical Storm Alex by Friday evening. At the moment, a few flights from the NHC have been sent out to gather more information about the system, but so far it does not meet the criteria to be labeled a Tropical Storm. From the latest observation PTC1 has sustained 40 MPH winds with a pressure of 1003mb and is slowly tracking NE.

We can expect impacts from this system to hit Cuba, South Florida and possibly the Northwestern Bahamas by the weekend. The next update will be at 4pm this afternoon. Keep checking in for the latest.

Southwest Florida (Waff 48)

