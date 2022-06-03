Deals
Senate runoff debate off the table, Britt turns down Brooks

By Kellie Miller
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama’s runoff election is quickly approaching. The biggest race involves Representative Mo Brooks and Katie Britt in the senate republican runoff. However, if you want to see them debate, odds are, that won’t happen.

The Alabama Republican Party was hoping to arrange a debate between the two ahead of the June runoff, but that’s officially off the table.

Katie Britt said she is not interested in any debates prior to the runoff. This is a change from the primary where she said she would be willing to debate Mike Durant and Mo Brooks. At that time, Durant was the one who backed off. Now, Britt has changed her tune and released a scathing note on why she’s changed her mind.

Britt stated: “Mo Brooks doesn’t want a debate; he wants a circus. That’s the only thing he’s capable of. He doesn’t want to talk about his do-nothing record, because he hasn’t accomplished anything for Alabamians throughout his 40 years living off the taxpayer dime.”

Brooks’ campaign responded right away with a counter-attack: “If she is too weak to stand on a stage and take Mo Brooks on, how can anyone expect her to take on Chuck Schumer, Bernie Sanders, or any of the other Socialist Democrats that are destroying America.”

This tactic isn’t new. We’ve seen more and more candidates decline debates when they’ve got a lead in the polls. Governor Ivey and Tommy Tuberville have both employed this move successfully. Whether it helps or hurts Britt, we’ll have to wait and see.

By the way, if you plan to vote in the runoff election, Friday is the last day to register to vote in-person. You can still register for the runoff by mail through Monday, June 6. Applications must be submitted by midnight heading into Tuesday.

The primary runoff election is Tuesday, June 21.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

