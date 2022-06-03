Man convicted of receiving stolen property in Jackson County escapes Elba facility
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ELBA, Ala. (WAFF) - A man serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted of receiving stolen property in Jackson County escaped Friday from a south Alabama community-based facility.
Johnny Payne Lewis, age 48, is described as a white male standing 5′9″ and weighing 170 pounds. He is listed as bald with blue eyes.
According to a release from the Alabama Department of Corrections, Lewis escaped the Elba Community-Based Facility at 6:50 a.m. on June 3. This facility is located in Coffee County.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Lewis, contact the Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.
