Man convicted of receiving stolen property in Jackson County escapes Elba facility

ELBA, Ala. (WAFF) - A man serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted of receiving stolen property in Jackson County escaped Friday from a south Alabama community-based facility.

Johnny Payne Lewis, age 48, is described as a white male standing 5′9″ and weighing 170 pounds. He is listed as bald with blue eyes.

According to a release from the Alabama Department of Corrections, Lewis escaped the Elba Community-Based Facility at 6:50 a.m. on June 3. This facility is located in Coffee County.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Lewis, contact the Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.