Huntsville Botanical Garden named No. 4 best botanical garden in North America

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Botanical Garden was named the No. 4 best botanical garden in North America in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest.

There were 20 contenders to begin the contest that were selected by an expert panel at USA Today 10Best. The top-10 winners were chosen by public voting.

Huntsville Botanical Garden Chief Executive Officer, Sue Wagner, said support from the Huntsville community makes this ranking possible for the Huntsville Botanical Garden.

“We are proud to be recognized as one of the top botanical gardens in North America,” Wagner said in a statement. “This recognition was made possible by the support of our community here in Huntsville and throughout the North Alabama region. Thanks to your support, we are able to show the nation what a special place we have here in Huntsville.”

The Huntsville Botanical Garden was also ranked No. 2 in the Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights contest in 2020 by USA Today 10Best.

