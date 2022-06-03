First Alert Weather

Deals
By Brad Travis
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There will be dry, clear and cool weather for your Friday evening. Lows will settle into the 60s overnight.

Little activity over the next few days. We will see temperatures on the rise for Saturday and Sunday with only a stray chance for rain over the weekend.

North Alabama will settle into a summer-like pattern for next week with afternoon showers and storms paired with hot and humid conditions. Expect highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s through the next 10 days.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

