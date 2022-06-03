Finally Friday Forecast

A few light showers still linger to our south this afternoon with clouds and rain eventually pushing out for the evening.

Friday highs are looking the most comfortable with temperatures in the lower 80s.

Comfort continues for the overnight hours with temperatures dipping into the lower 60s.

The weekend will still be beautiful, but we will see temperatures begin to recover from the cold front and return to the upper 80s.

Rain moves in for next week with scattered chances pretty much every day- Very summerlike as we enter into the middle portions of June.

