Federal grand jury indicts Madison Co. man on child sexual exploitation charges
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A federal grand jury indicted a man on multiple child sexual exploitation charges as announced Friday.
Kevin Alexander Guerrero-Beltran, 32, was indicted for advertising, transporting, distributing and possession of child pornography. According to the indictment, Guerrero-Beltran was previously convicted in Marshall County for traveling to meet a child for sex.
Due to that prior conviction, the advertisement of child pornography could be statutory imprisonment of 25 to 50 years.
