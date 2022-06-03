Federal grand jury indicts Madison Co. man on child sexual exploitation charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A federal grand jury indicted a man on multiple child sexual exploitation charges as announced Friday.

Kevin Alexander Guerrero-Beltran, 32, was indicted for advertising, transporting, distributing and possession of child pornography. According to the indictment, Guerrero-Beltran was previously convicted in Marshall County for traveling to meet a child for sex.

Due to that prior conviction, the advertisement of child pornography could be statutory imprisonment of 25 to 50 years.

